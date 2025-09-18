Belgian word of the day: Oufti!

If you ever find yourself in Liège or the surrounding Walloon region, you’ll almost certainly hear the exclamation “Oufti!”. It’s one of the most emblematic words of the local dialect and a cornerstone of Liégeois identity.

At its core, Oufti is an interjection, an all-purpose word that can express surprise, admiration, disbelief, annoyance, or even delight, depending on the tone.

Think of it as the Belgian cousin of “Wow!”, “Oh man!”, or “Geez!” all rolled into one. For example:

Someone tells you a shocking story → “Oufti, c’est pas vrai ?!” (“Wow, really?!”)

You taste an incredible beer or waffle → “Oufti, c’est bon ça !” (“Wow, that’s good!”)

You hear about bad traffic or rain → “Oufti, encore ?!” (“Oh no, again?!”)

What makes Oufti so charming is that it’s untranslatable in its richness. It conveys not only emotion but also a certain regional warmth and humour.

It’s a word that immediately places you in Liège, among people known for their friendliness and expressive way of speaking.

So next time you want to react with flair while in Wallonia, try an “Oufti!” — and you might just pass for a local.

