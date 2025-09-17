Belgian word of the day: Zjat koffie

If you ever find yourself in Liège, Belgium, and a local offers you a “zjat koffie,” don’t be surprised if it comes in a rather small cup.

This Walloon dialect word "zjat" literally refers to a cup, but when paired with coffee it has a very specific cultural weight.

Unlike the larger mugs you might expect in Northern Europe, or the tiny espressos common in Italy, a zjat koffie sits somewhere in between.

It’s modest in size, strong, and very much tied to Liège’s daily rhythm. Coffee here isn’t just about caffeine; it’s a social glue. You don’t just drink it, you share it, often accompanied by conversation, a slice of tarte au riz, or even a waffle.

The word itself, with its unmistakable local flavour, shows how language and lifestyle intertwine.

Zjat koffie isn’t a standard French or Dutch phrase, it’s Liège through and through. Using it marks you as someone who belongs, or at least someone who appreciates the city’s quirks.

So, next time you’re wandering the streets of Liège, order a zjat koffie, and savor not just the drink, but the sense of belonging that comes with it.

