Belgian word of the day: Une dringuelle

If you wander through Belgium around the holidays, you might hear someone talk about getting “une dringuelle.”

This Belgian French expression refers to a small bonus, tip, or gift of money, often given at the end of the year.

Traditionally, it was what children received when they went door to door with festive greetings, or what workers might get as a token of appreciation from their employer.

The word has a slightly playful, old-fashioned charm. You won’t often hear it in France, but in Wallonia and Brussels it remains part of local vocabulary. For example, a baker slipping a little extra pastry to a loyal customer might smile and call it “une dringuelle.”

It’s closely tied to the spirit of generosity, but also to Belgian humour: asking cheekily for “une petite dringuelle” can be a lighthearted way of hinting for a bonus or freebie.

Beyond the money itself, the word captures a very Belgian mix of warmth, modesty, and down-to-earth pragmatism. After all, it’s not about riches, it’s about the joy of receiving a little something extra.

So next time you’re treated to an unexpected gift, you can say with a grin: Voilà ma dringuelle!

