Belgian word of the day: Ploeteren

The Dutch/Flemish word “ploeteren” is one of those expressive verbs that almost paints a picture by itself.

At its core, it means to struggle, to slog, to toil away at something with effort but little grace. Imagine wading through mud or trying to swim against strong waves; that’s ploeteren.

In everyday speech however, Belgians use it both literally and figuratively.

Literally, “ploeteren in het zwembad” might describe a child splashing around, not really swimming but trying.

Figuratively, it’s common to hear someone sigh: “Ik ploeter maar voort”; “I just keep slogging along,” usually about work, studies, or life’s challenges.

The word carries a touch of sympathy, but also resilience. It suggests persistence, even if progress is slow or clumsy. Unlike heroic words such as volharden (to persevere), ploeteren feels humble and human, a reminder that sometimes getting through the day is already an achievement.

For Flemish speakers, ploeteren reflects a down-to-earth mindset: life isn’t always elegant, but what matters is that you keep moving forward, one messy step at a time.

So next time you feel bogged down but keep going, remember — you’re not failing, you’re just ploeteren.

See all our previous ‘Belgian word of the day’ features here.