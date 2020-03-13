 
Coronavirus will continue to spread in Belgium for months, health minister says
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 March, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: ‘This Is Not A Lockdown’...
Telenet and Proximus throw football channels open to...
‘Closed from midnight’: how Brussels will enforce the...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 556 confirmed cases...
National Bank: government must act to limit economic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 March 2020
    Belgium in Brief: ‘This Is Not A Lockdown’
    Telenet and Proximus throw football channels open to all
    ‘Closed from midnight’: how Brussels will enforce the coronavirus shutdown
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 556 confirmed cases
    National Bank: government must act to limit economic damage
    Kinepolis cinemas close until at least 31 March
    STIB suspends ticket checks to fight coronavirus
    Hospitality sector predicts a catastrophe from shutdown
    Coronavirus will continue to spread in Belgium for months, health minister says
    Coronavirus: first case in Belgian prison
    ‘Difficult but necessary’: Belgium turbocharges coronavirus response
    Human rights committee criticises approach to fight against terrorism
    Coronavirus: Belgium cancels school classes, closes bars
    Coronavirus: Doctors will be paid for telephone consultations, Health Minister says
    Coronavirus: Various sports associations suspend public events
    Coronavirus: False messages on social media cause ‘unnecessary’ panic
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s Royal couple to forego public events
    Coronavirus: Prague closes borders to travellers from Belgium
    Closing all schools is ‘out of the question’, says Education Minister
    Coronavirus: Global economic impact hard to predict, IMF says
    View more

    Coronavirus will continue to spread in Belgium for months, health minister says

    Friday, 13 March 2020
    The virus will keep circulating in the country for up to around nine weeks, the federal health minister said. Credit: Stock image/Pixabay

    The new coronavirus (Covid-19) will continue to circulate in Belgium for several months before receding, Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block said.

    “The virus will continue to spread through our country for around eight to nine more weeks, like in other countries,” De Block said. “It will continue going around.”

    De Block’s statements came after new, restrictive measures were implemented in Belgium as authorities scrambled to keep the virus from spreading further, after facing public criticism over previously implementing mostly non-enforceable measures.

    The health minister referred to the cases of China or South Korea as a point of comparison regarding the evolution of the outbreak, which was on Wednesday characterised as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

    Related News:

    Since it was declared in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of December, Chinese authorities this week said that they were now over the peak of the outbreak.

    “We see it now in China, where it is starting to recede,” De Block said, adding that the worrying factor was the speed with which the virus spread through the population.

    It was necessary to take new measures “now,” in order to avoid “dramatic situations” in our hospitals, De Block added, in comments that followed a government decision to urge all general hospitals in Belgium to prepare to treat existing or incoming patients.

    De Block’s statements come as the number of infected patients in Belgium nears 400 and the death toll stands at three, with a new count expected to be given in a daily press briefing at noon on Friday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job