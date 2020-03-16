 
Air France-KLM reduces flights by up to 90%
Monday, 16 March, 2020
    © Belga

    The Air France-KLM Group will reduce its activity by up to 90% during the next two months at least, due to travel restrictions and declining demand caused by the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement on Monday. 

    The group’s available seat kilometers — a measure to calculate the number of seats offered on an airline — “could fall by -70% to -90%,” the statement said.

    The group also projects a drop in financial trajectory compared to the announced objectives at the publication of its latest results.

    The Brussels Times

