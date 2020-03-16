 
Delhaize bans shopping baskets to fight coronavirus
Monday, 16 March, 2020
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Delhaize bans shopping baskets to fight coronavirus

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    The supermarket chain has banned the use of shopping baskets. Credit: Belga

    Supermarket chain Delhaize has taken new steps to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), like banning shopping baskets.

    “Using shopping baskets is no longer allowed, people are only allowed to use a shopping trolley. Among other things to maintain distance between customers,” Delhaize spokesperson Roel Dekelver told Bruzz. “In stores without carts, the baskets will still be there, but Delhaize asks customers to bring their own bag as much as possible,” he added.

    Delhaize also explicitly asks its customers to only touch products, mainly fruits and vegetables, that they will buy. “The same goes for the bakery department,” Dekelver added.

    Additionally, the chain asks people to go grocery shopping on their own as much as possible, and not with the whole family.

    The ACV Puls trade union has asked for additional drastic measures. “Right now, the store personnel are in the line of fire,” the union said in a press release. “We are asking for an afternoon closure so that stores can be better supplied,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

