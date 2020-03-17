 
Coronavirus: Belgium begins shutting down services for asylum-seekers
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Could Belgium Lock Down?...
Belgian doctor says young coronavirus patients also getting...
Coronavirus Numbers: over 7,050 deaths worldwide...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 1,243 confirmed cases...
Coronavirus: boating prohibited on the Belgian coast...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Could Belgium Lock Down?
    Belgian doctor says young coronavirus patients also getting ‘severely ill’
    Coronavirus Numbers: over 7,050 deaths worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 1,243 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: boating prohibited on the Belgian coast
    Belgian supermarkets move to fight crowding and panic-buying
    Coronavirus: Belgium begins shutting down services for asylum-seekers
    Belgium called on to go into all-out lockdown as EU mulls border closures
    France announces 15 day lockdown
    Coronavirus: 10 deaths in total in Belgium
    STIB driver tests positive for coronavirus
    EU proposes temporary ban on ‘non-essential’ travel to Schengen zone
    Coronavirus ‘will make us stronger’, says King Philippe
    Delhaize bans shopping baskets to fight coronavirus
    Scrapping 95 rush hour trains is ‘dumb’, says virologist
    Coronavirus: What else has closed?
    Around 300 ravers defy government coronavirus advice
    Coronavirus: Exki closes take-out counters
    Ryanair says entire fleet could eventually be grounded
    Coronavirus: no more than 10% of pupils show up on day one of Belgium’s school shutdown
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium begins shutting down services for asylum-seekers

    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    Immigration and assylum officials said there was currently 'no solution' to prevent homeless asylum-seekers end up in the streets. © Belga

    Services and reception centres for asylum-seekers in Belgium have started shutting down and turning away newcomers in efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

    The Federal Immigration Office said it would close down and no longer reviewing new or existing applications for political asylum from Tuesday.

    The office cited the aggravating seriousness brought on by the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country as a central reason behind the decision to suspend what both the EU and UN protect as the fundamental right to asylum.

    With a maximum reception capacity of around 200 applications per day, the office said that they were currently understaffed and struggled to handle the 40 cases they had on Monday, De Tijd reports.

    A housing centre for asylum seekers near Brussels’  Dansasert district also announced that it was shutting down due to coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday.

    “Today, employees will continue to inform applicants that they have to return at an undetermined time,” Geert De Vulder, a spokesperson with the immigration office said on radio. “Every day there are between 100 and 150 people in the waiting room — we want to avoid that.”

    De Vulder admitted that the decision did not include provisions to prevent the move from pushing asylum-seekers with no housing solutions out on the streets.

    “There is currently no solution for this. There is no provision for childcare, either,” he said, noting that they could not be entitled to any assistance before filing their applications.

    On Monday Fedasil, the federal body managing housing centres for refugees and asylum-seekers, said that all applicants were medically screened upon arrival to the centre, named Le Petit-Château Fedasil, and that those who presented symptoms were isolated under medical supervision, De Standaard reports.

    The Commissioner-General for Refugee, which accompanies applicants through the asylum procedure, has also stopped all meetings with new and existing applicants until further notice, a move mimicked by the Council for Alien Disputes, which deals with appeals.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job