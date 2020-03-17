Coronavirus: Belgium takes ‘far-reaching measures’ from Wednesday
Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Credit: Belga
From Wednesday at noon, Belgium will implement “far-reaching measures” to contain the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).
Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday evening, Interim Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced a number of measures decided on by the National Security Council to contain the further spread of the coronavirus in Belgium. The measures will go into force from Wednesday at 12:00 noon, until 5 April.
-Everyone must stay at home, and avoid contact with other people as much as possible.
-People are allowed to leave home to go to work, to buy food, to go to the bank, the post office, the doctor, the pharmacy and to fill up the car with gas.