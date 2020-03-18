 
    Coronavirus: Eurovision Song Contest cancelled

    Wednesday, 18 March 2020
    Dutch winter Duncan Laurence surrounded by the hosts after his victory in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv © Eurovision.tv/press, Andres Putting

    The European Broadcasting Union announced today that the  Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam has been cancelled.

    The Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years. In a statement the broadcasting writes that it has explored many options in the past few weeks to allow the song contest to go ahead.

    “However the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned.”

    The EBU and the City of Rotterdam will continue a conversation regarding the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

    The Brussels Times

