 
Coronavirus: Belgian universities carry out survey on confinement impact on psychological well-being
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 22 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgian universities carry out survey on confinement...
Belgian kindergardens only open to babies whose parents...
Keep calm and carry on working, says government...
Coronavirus: 1 in 4 Belgian companies in danger...
Marouane Fellaini infected with Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 22 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian universities carry out survey on confinement impact on psychological well-being
    Belgian kindergardens only open to babies whose parents work in a ‘critical’ sector
    Keep calm and carry on working, says government economic adviser
    Coronavirus: 1 in 4 Belgian companies in danger of bankruptcy
    Marouane Fellaini infected with Covid-19
    586 new coronavirus cases bring total to 3,401 in Belgium
    Stib calls in police to combat non-essential travel on public transport
    Terrorist attacks on Brussels: small-scale commemoration this year
    Police seize surgical masks sold for three euros each in Deurne
    Brussels police issued nearly 100 warnings on Friday
    Call to avoid the Belgian coast respected
    150 people volunteer as medical reservists in Brussels
    Jerry Van Oudenhove has been 60 days in lockdown, and here is his advice
    Experts: lockdown will go on in some form after April 5
    Coronavirus: Spain reports 1,326 deaths
    Coronavirus round-up: sewing machines for prisoners, police hunt youths with drones
    Coronavirus: 2,815 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Coronavirus: WHO on how to stay safe
    Police reminder: visitors to the coast will be fined
    Brussels hotelier offers accommodation to transmigrants
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgian universities carry out survey on confinement impact on psychological well-being

    Sunday, 22 March 2020

    UCLouvain and the University of Antwerp have launched a large-scale survey in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and the UK on the impact of confinement on the psychological and social well-being of the population.

    According to researcher Vincent Lorant, the objective is to know the effects of confinement on social relationships and mental health, both being linked.

    “Few studies so far have examined the impact of the modification of social relationships on mental health. This survey will provide some answers,” Lorant says. 

    Various aspects will be assessed, such as the impact on sleeping patterns, stress, concentration, type of isolation, means put in place for homeworking, etc. 

    The survey is available at: www.uclouvain.be/covidetmoi

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job