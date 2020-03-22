Coronavirus: Belgian universities carry out survey on confinement impact on psychological well-being

UCLouvain and the University of Antwerp have launched a large-scale survey in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and the UK on the impact of confinement on the psychological and social well-being of the population.

According to researcher Vincent Lorant, the objective is to know the effects of confinement on social relationships and mental health, both being linked.

“Few studies so far have examined the impact of the modification of social relationships on mental health. This survey will provide some answers,” Lorant says.

Various aspects will be assessed, such as the impact on sleeping patterns, stress, concentration, type of isolation, means put in place for homeworking, etc.

The survey is available at: www.uclouvain.be/covidetmoi

The Brussels Times