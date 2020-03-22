Coronavirus: 1 in 4 Belgian companies in danger of bankruptcy

A quarter of Belgian companies are likely to experience severe problems, should they have no income for two months, according to Graydon.

These companies do not have sufficient resources and liquidity to weather the crisis.

The most threatened businesses are in the hotel, restaurant and cafés sectors, wholesale and retail, travel agencies, interim agencies, rental and leasing companies, transporters, garages and car dealers.

The construction and chemical sectors, the metal-processing industry, agriculture, livestock and fisheries could also suffer because of the measures taken to contain the pandemic.

The sectors best positioned to survive the crisis are in energy and utilities, insurance companies, pension funds, financial services, real estate agencies, liberal professions and consultants.

The Brussels Times