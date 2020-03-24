Coronavirus: Ryanair expects not to fly again until June

Ryanair will likely not operate any flight in April or May due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the low-cost airline’s group announced in an open letter on Tuesday.

In the letter, the Group referred to “the experience in China,” which “suggests a 3-month period for the spread of the virus to be contained and reduced.” This announcement also impacts the rest of the Ryanair Group, that is to say Buzz, Lauda and Malta Air.

The Group said they “do not expect to operate flights during the months of April and May at this time, but this will clearly depend upon Government advice, and we will in all cases comply with these instructions.”

Countries all across Europe are closing their borders and restricting non-essential travel, hitting the aviation sector particularly hard. On Tuesday at 11:59PM, Charleroi Airport – Ryanair’s hub in Belgium – will close its doors until at least 5 April and even the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is struggling to repatriate Belgians abroad due to flights being reduced and airspaces being closed.

The Group has said that they “have offered our aircraft to all EU Governments, both for rescue flights and to operate essential flights for the movement of vital medicines, personal protective equipment, and if necessary, emergency food supplies.”

The letter stated that “any passenger whose flight has been cancelled as a result of these Government shutdowns, will over the next week or two, receive an email outlining their options.”

The Ryanair Group reminded their passengers that “while the immediate future is uncertain, it is important to remember that, like all pandemics, this crisis will pass. Our Governments and health agencies are taking unprecedented action, but they require our support, so by working together we can all help to eliminate Covid-19 and allow our lives to return to normality.”

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times