Coronavirus: petrol prices hit a new 10 year low
    Coronavirus: petrol prices hit a new 10 year low
    Coronavirus: petrol prices hit a new 10 year low

    Wednesday, 25 March 2020

    Petrol prices, which last week had already hit their lowest level since the beginning of 2009, will fall further from Thursday, the energy administration announced.

    The prices of the barrel have recently collapsed, due to an imbalance between supply – Saudi Arabia has opened the floodgates and embarked on a price war – and demand, which has been led by the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which is devastating economies and grounding thousands of planes.

    From Thursday, the maximum price of 95 RON E5 petrol at the pump will be €1.1650 per litre (-€0.049), that of 95 RON E10 petrol will be €1.1420 per litre (-€0.04), that of 98 RON E5 petrol will be €1.2210 per litre (-€0.036) and that of 98 RON E10 petrol will be €1.2050 per litre (-€0.029).

    Against the current, the maximum prices for heating oil will be slightly higher from Thursday, at €0.4518 per litre (+€0.017) for an order of less than 2,000 litres and €0.4221 per litre (+€0.0169 ) for an order of 2,000 litres or more.

    The Brussels Times

