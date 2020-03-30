 
Coronavirus: over 720,000 infected worldwide
Monday, 30 March, 2020
    Monday, 30 March 2020
    Coronavirus: over 720,000 infected worldwide

    Monday, 30 March 2020
    Over 720,000 people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Credit: Belga

    The new coronavirus (Covid-19) has infected 723,740 people and killed 34,018 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    The United States has the most cases, with 143,055 people infected, followed by Italy (97,689), China (82,156), Spain (80,110) and Germany (62,435 cases).

    Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths (10,779). In Spain, 6,803 people have died as a result of the new coronavirus. China follows Spain with 3,186, and 2,640 deaths have been counted in Iran.

    At the same time, 152,071 people have been declared cured, including 1,359 in Belgium, where over 11,000 infections were reported and the virus has taken the lives of 513 citizens.

    The Brussels Times

