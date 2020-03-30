 
Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals brace for ‘week of truth’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals brace for ‘week of truth’...
Coronavirus: 82 deaths in 24 hours in Belgium,...
Belgium in Brief: Is April Cancelled?...
Coronavirus: KBC suspends dividends...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 11,899 confirmed cases...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals brace for ‘week of truth’
    Coronavirus: 82 deaths in 24 hours in Belgium, 513 total
    Belgium in Brief: Is April Cancelled?
    Coronavirus: KBC suspends dividends
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 11,899 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: over 720,000 infected worldwide
    Coronavirus: testing approved for suspected cases in prisons, nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Supermarkets allowed to give discounts again
    Coronavirus: ‘reopening of schools should be the first step’
    Coronavirus: Belgium looks to increase tests to 10,000 per day
    Coronavirus: Leuven Hospital refuses 3,000 unreliable masks
    Coronavirus: Brussels hospital turns snorkelling masks into respirators
    The downside of cleaner Brussels air: the scent of cow manure
    Coronavirus: Liège has highest number of infections among Wallonia’s provinces
    EU and US stress need for stronger international cooperation
    Belgium slashes waiting time for clinical trials on vaccines and medication
    Insects as food: Belgium takes a bite
    EU awards outstanding researchers
    US reports first infant death from coronavirus
    79% stay in their own neighbourhoods during lockdown
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals brace for ‘week of truth’

    Monday, 30 March 2020
    With experts saying that data suggests that the outbreak's curve is "bending," a Belgian doctor said that this week would be decisive for hospitals fighting to contain the coronavirus pandemic. © Belga

    Belgian hospitals are bracing for a decisive moment in the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, with doctors on Monday saying this would be one of many “big weeks” ahead.

    “I think this will be the week of truth (…). There will be other weeks of truth, but this one will be one of the bigger ones,” Geert Meyfroidt, head of the Belgian Society of Intensive Care Medicine, said in a radio interview.

    Meyfroidt said that experts were not yet able to accurately say when the outbreak would peak in Belgium, but that data showed that the curve of contagion was “bending.”

    “That gives hope, but it is not certain,” Meyfroidt, an intensive care doctor in university hospital UZ Leuven, said, adding that the “most reliable models” were still predicting that the outbreak would peak in early April.

    The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Belgium surged to 11,899 on Monday, up from 7,284 on Friday. The number of new confirmed cases over the past week lingered around the 500-600 mark, jumping to over 1,000 daily new cases on both Thursday and Friday.

    Related News:

     

    Hospitalisations were also on the rise, with health officials reporting that more than 500 admissions in the past 24 hours had brought the total number of hospitalised patients to 4,524, 927 of whom currently requiring intensive care.

    “The number of people admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU0 is still rising and it will continue to rise in the coming days,” Emmanuel André, a spokesperson with the government’s coronavirus advisory team, said in a daily press conference.

    While, as of Monday, hospitals’ ICU availability remained at 53% of total capacity, André said that some hospitals in the country were already overwhelmed and had already had to send patients to other hospitals.

    “Limburg is already overloaded, they have already started forwarding patients to Diest, Tienen, and Leuven,” Meyfroidt said, referring to the hardest-hit province in Flanders, but all the while adding that there was “still plenty of room” in hospitals throughout Belgium.

    In a separate radio interview, the former federal health minister, Laurette Onkelinx, said that the Brugmann Hospital in Brussels was already running out of beds in its ICU, with 18 out of 21 currently taken by Covid-19 patients, 16 of whom were intubated.

    More than half (696) of the patients currently hospitalised in an ICU require breathing assistance, André added, reporting that 40 more patients had been branched onto a ventilator since Sunday.

    Echoing Meyfroidt, André said that data showed a “scale back” in the intensity of the outbreak, confirming that the peak had not yet been reached but that the numbers suggested Belgium was now at a point of inflexion.

    “But this is a marathon, not a sprint, so we have to remain wary at all times,” Meyfroidt, an intensive care doctor in university hospital UZ Leuven, added.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job