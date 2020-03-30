 
Coronavirus: first UZ Brussel patient on ventilator may leave intensive care
Monday, 30 March, 2020
    Monday, 30 March 2020
    Coronavirus: first UZ Brussel patient on ventilator may leave intensive care
    Coronavirus: first UZ Brussel patient on ventilator may leave intensive care

    Monday, 30 March 2020
    The director of an ICU in a Brussels hospital celebrated a Covid-19 patient's improvement on Twitter. Credit: Manu_Malbrain/Twitter

    A coronavirus patient in Brussels has become the first in a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) to have recovered sufficiently to be taken off an artificial respirator and leave the ICU.

    “Today we are hopeful,” said, Manu Malbrain, head of the ICU in UZ Brussel university hospital in Jette, as he announced the news on Twitter.

    Malbrain shared a picture of the patient giving a thumbs-up with his back to the camera, and said that the man he had been extubated on Saturday.

    A spokesperson for the hospital did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but according to Malbrain’s tweet, the man is the first in the university hospital to be allowed to leave the ICU.

    According to the latest figures shared by health officials on Monday, there are currently 1,263 Covid-19 patients in Brussels out of more than 11,000 cases detected nation-wide.

    As Malbrain announced the man’s discharge from the ICU, authorities announced that there were still a total of 927 Covid-19 patients in the ICU, out of whom 696 required breathing assistance.

    In the period between 15 and 29 March, a total of 1,527 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of current hospitalisations to 4,524.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

