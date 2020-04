828 people have died of the consequences of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic. Credit: Belga

828 people have died of the consequences of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic, the FPS Public Health said during a daily press briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 123 new deaths were reported, 56 of which occurred in Flanders, 43 in Wallonia, and 24 in Brussels, according to the FPS.

“93% of these people were over 65 years old,” said professor Steven Van Gucht. On Tuesday, the FPS announced that a 12-year-old girl who tested positive for the virus had died on Monday.

“The number of deaths keeps increasing. The death toll is high, and every deadly victim is one too many,” said Yves Stevens, a spokesperson for the National Crisis Centre. “We would like to express our support, and we realise that the families and friends affected will have to say their goodbyes and mourn in very difficult circumstances,” he added.

In total, Belgium has recorded 13,964 total cases of people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times