 
Coronavirus: Belgian woman (90) dies after refusing ventilator
Wednesday, 01 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian woman (90) dies after refusing ventilator

    Wednesday, 01 April 2020
    The woman made headlines across the world as she died of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) after refusing ventilator treatment. Credit: Belga

    Suzanne Hoylaerts (90), a Belgian woman, has made headlines across the world after she died of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) after refusing ventilator treatment.

    Hoylaerts, a woman from the municipality of Lubbeek in the Flemish Brabant province, died last week from the consequences of the coronavirus.

    “You do not need to put me on a ventilator. Keep it for the younger patients, I have had a beautiful life,” she said to the doctors, according to VRT.

    Her story appeared in newspapers across the world, from the United States, to Spain, the United Kingdom and even India.

    Related News:

     

    “Our mother really did not do anything special,” her daughter told Het Laatste Nieuws. “That is just the way she was,” she added.

    The news comes “amid a global shortage of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic, a key piece of equipment in the battle against the respiratory disease,” the Daily Mail wrote.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

