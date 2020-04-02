Video: Brothers ski through Leuven as ski resorts are closed

The video goes on to show the brothers, only using a pair of skis and a winch, skiing down escalators. Credit: Youtube screengrab/Sebastiaan Haven

Two Belgian brothers recorded a video of them skiing through the city of Leuven, as many people were forced to cancel their holiday plans due to new coronavirus (Covid-19) measures.

Nicholas and Sebastiaan Haven, two Belgian brothers, posted a video titled “Pandemic Ski Leuven,” on YouTube on 1 April, in which they ski through the city, down escalators, over the Grand Place, and even on the river, using only a pair of skis and a winch.

“Ski resorts are closed so we ski in the city,” the brothers said, adding that all footage was recorded before the coronavirus measures went into force.

The video starts with news coverage of ski resorts closing as a consequence of the coronavirus measures, followed by a part of a speech by King Philippe about how the government’s measures require “great adaptability from all of us.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times