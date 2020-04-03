Jupiler offers free beer to people with birthday during lockdown
Friday, 03 April 2020
The promotion is only valid for people over 18. Credit: Belga
Jupiler is offering ten free beers to people who “postpone” their birthday, as they cannot celebrate properly until after the lockdown imposed because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).
People with birthdays between 1 March and 30 April can “reschedule” their celebrations until after the confinement measures, on this website. The Belgian beer brand then offers 10 glasses of Jupiler or Jupiler 0.0%, to drink in a café from the list on the website. “That way, you can still toast, hug and celebrate with your friends,” the company said.