Jupiler offers free beer to people with birthday during lockdown

Credit: Belga

Jupiler is offering ten free beers to people who “postpone” their birthday, as they cannot celebrate properly until after the lockdown imposed because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

People with birthdays between 1 March and 30 April can “reschedule” their celebrations until after the confinement measures, on this website. The Belgian beer brand then offers 10 glasses of Jupiler or Jupiler 0.0%, to drink in a café from the list on the website. “That way, you can still toast, hug and celebrate with your friends,” the company said.

With this initiative, AB InBev, the American-Belgian multinational drink and brewing holdings company that owns Jupiler, wants to support the hospitality and catering sector.

The promotion is only valid for people over 18, and you have to show a picture of your ID-card when signing up.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times