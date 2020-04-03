 
Coronavirus: STIB increases service over the weekend
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Italian Prime Minister calls out EU...
Coronavirus is still transmitted ‘within the same group’...
‘Joker’ risks jail for online threats against infamous...
Coronavirus: STIB increases service over the weekend...
Federal agency bans exports of some medications outside...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Italian Prime Minister calls out EU
    Coronavirus is still transmitted ‘within the same group’
    ‘Joker’ risks jail for online threats against infamous paedophile Dutroux’s accomplice 
    Coronavirus: STIB increases service over the weekend
    Federal agency bans exports of some medications outside EEA
    Coronavirus: pharmacies plead for recognition
    Berlin fines lockdown violators €500 and up
    Flemish lingerie manufacturer switches to hospital aprons
    Coronavirus: New hospitalisations ‘seem to be stabilising’
    Belgium in Brief: How To Phase Out A Lockdown
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 16,770 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Organised crime postpones hits on enemies thanks to police presence
    Carrefour workers shut down ten shops in protest
    Jupiler offers free beer to people with birthday during lockdown
    Government has €5 million for research into coronavirus vaccine
    Coronavirus: police receive ‘clear’ enforcement guidelines
    Brussels houses homeless migrants in vacant hotels
    Coronavirus: No-one is safe unless everyone is safe
    Man disguised as nurse arrested for spitting at grocery staff
    Coronavirus: €1,450 bonus for front-line hospital staff
    View more

    Coronavirus: STIB increases service over the weekend

    Friday, 03 April 2020
    STIB pointed out that, despite the increased service, the social distance between passengers should be respected. Credit: STIB

    The Brussels public transport company STIB will adjust its service during the weekend of 4 and 5 April to ensure it can serve the entire Brussels Region because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    On Saturday 4 April, the increased offer, compared to last week Saturday, has to meet the most important travel needs, among other things to do essential shopping. The focus will be on offering more bus, tram and metro lines that are crucial for reaching hospitals, care centres and essential stores.

    STIB pointed out that, despite the increased service, the social distance between passengers should be respected, and that public transport is reserved for essential journeys.

    Related News:

     

    In addition to the increase, certain non-priority lines will not be running this weekend, as they mainly provide local service for which there are alternatives.

    On Saturday 4 April, the 17, 33, 72, 75, 76 and 86 lines will not be operated.

    On Sunday 5 April, the 12, 17, 20, 21, 33, 43, 45, 54, 72, 75 and 86 lines will not be operated.

    “Avoid unnecessary travel by public transport. In order to allow those who absolutely must travel to do so, taking into account the distance between passengers, it is necessary to reserve the use of public transport exclusively for essential journeys,” STIB said in a press release.

    “It is also necessary to respect the maximum number of people per vehicle. Controls are carried out to check this,” the company added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job