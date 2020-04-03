Coronavirus: STIB increases service over the weekend...

STIB pointed out that, despite the increased service, the social distance between passengers should be respected. Credit: STIB

The Brussels public transport company STIB will adjust its service during the weekend of 4 and 5 April to ensure it can serve the entire Brussels Region because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

On Saturday 4 April, the increased offer, compared to last week Saturday, has to meet the most important travel needs, among other things to do essential shopping. The focus will be on offering more bus, tram and metro lines that are crucial for reaching hospitals, care centres and essential stores.

STIB pointed out that, despite the increased service, the social distance between passengers should be respected, and that public transport is reserved for essential journeys.

Related News:

In addition to the increase, certain non-priority lines will not be running this weekend, as they mainly provide local service for which there are alternatives.

On Saturday 4 April, the 17, 33, 72, 75, 76 and 86 lines will not be operated.

On Sunday 5 April, the 12, 17, 20, 21, 33, 43, 45, 54, 72, 75 and 86 lines will not be operated.

“Avoid unnecessary travel by public transport. In order to allow those who absolutely must travel to do so, taking into account the distance between passengers, it is necessary to reserve the use of public transport exclusively for essential journeys,” STIB said in a press release.

“It is also necessary to respect the maximum number of people per vehicle. Controls are carried out to check this,” the company added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times