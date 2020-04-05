Coronavirus: PM tells Belgians to ‘persevere, more than ever’

There will be a time 'before' and 'after' corona, Wilmès said. Credit: Studio Digital Records Belgium/Youtube screengrab

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès, took stock of the situation caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in a video message, telling the Belgian people that they “have to persevere” now.

“The figures give hope,” Wilmès said. “But we have to persevere, more than ever,” she added.

Het is het goede moment om met u even de tijd te nemen om de balans op te maken. ⤵️ #Toespraak #Coronavirus https://t.co/8mK6nXcNkW — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) April 5, 2020

Translation: “It is the right moment to take some time to take stock of the situation with you.”

She said that the aim is to provide as many people with protective equipment as possible. “These are, as a matter of priority, the people who need them the most to do their job. We will keep this priority, always in line with the reality on the ground. This is not a choice, but a necessity,” she added.

The socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus will not be small, according to her. “We will feel them, and long after the situation has normalised,” she said. “Offering support now means securing tomorrow’s jobs. We will need them,” she added.

Additionally, we need to prepare for the transition to normal life, Wilmès said. “The return to normality will be gradual,” she said, adding that “we have a long process of reconstruction ahead of us.”

There will be a time ‘before’ and ‘after’ corona, Wilmès said. “Whether it is about the way we treat each other, or the way our society functions. We need to come out of this ordeal stronger,” she added.

