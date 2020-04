The new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has killed at least 70,000 people worldwide, since it appeared in December in China.

A total of 70,009 deaths have been recorded, and nearly three-quarters of them (50,215) occurred in Europe, according to a report by AFP based on official sources Monday at 11:00 GMT.

With 15,877 deaths, Italy is the country with the most deaths in the world, followed by Spain (13,055), the United States (9,648) and France (8,078).

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 1,277,585 cases have been officially reported worldwide, of which more than half were in Europe (676,462), 353,159 in the United States and Canada (9,955 deaths between them) and 119,955 in Asia (4,239 deaths).

However, the number of confirmed cases reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections, as many countries now test only those cases requiring hospital management.

The Brussels Times