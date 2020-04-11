Coronavirus: Ten detainees, 47 staff test positive in prisons

So far ten inmates of Belgian prisons along with 47 prison warders and administrative employees have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the national penitentiary administration, DGEP, reported on Saturday.

Five of the prisoners were from Turnhout, one from Forest, two from Namur, one from Marneffe and one from Tournai. “One of them is in hospital,” on the recommendation of a doctor, while the others are being taken care of at the medical unit in Brugge, the DGEP said.

Eight of the 47 infected prison employees have recovered, according to the figures issued by the DGEP, which cover the period from the start of the pandemic to Friday.

“Some officials have not reported to work for over a week,” the spokeswoman said, explaining that these were people who had been under quarantine at home for some time because they showed Coronavirus symptoms.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times