 
Coronavirus: Ten detainees, 47 staff test positive in prisons
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 11 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Ten detainees, 47 staff test positive in...
Coronavirus: Expert issues a word of caution on...
Man (19) dies fleeing from coronavirus check...
UN Secretary-General calls on religious leaders to join...
Masks have ‘a role to play’ in curbing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Ten detainees, 47 staff test positive in prisons
    Coronavirus: Expert issues a word of caution on comparisons between countries
    Man (19) dies fleeing from coronavirus check
    UN Secretary-General calls on religious leaders to join forces against Covid-19
    Masks have ‘a role to play’ in curbing coronavirus
    Royal Academy of Medicine recommends use of cloth masks
    Full garabage collection resumes on Monday in Brussels
    Contact tracing is a necessary component of deconfinement, virologist stresses
    Apple, Google join forces to support the fight against Covid-19
    Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June
    WWII bomb discovered in Cologne
    Carrefour installs a disinfection unit on the Place Jourdan
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 28,018 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Sinterklaas is safe, says Marc Van Ranst
    Coronavirus in Europe’s last dictatorship
    Coronavirus: How to celebrate Easter responsibly
    Coronavirus: over 1,6 million infections worldwide
    Coronavirus: Brussels car parks at Sonian Forest remain open
    Coronavirus: Belgians consume up to 25% less electricity
    Nursing home residents make up nearly half of Belgium’s coronavirus deaths
    View more

    Coronavirus: Ten detainees, 47 staff test positive in prisons

    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    © Belga

    So far ten inmates of Belgian prisons along with 47 prison warders and administrative employees have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the national penitentiary administration, DGEP, reported on Saturday.

    Five of the prisoners were from Turnhout, one from Forest, two from Namur, one from Marneffe and one from Tournai. “One of them is in hospital,” on the recommendation of a doctor, while the others are being taken care of at the medical unit in Brugge, the DGEP said.

    Eight of the 47 infected prison employees have recovered, according to the figures issued by the DGEP, which cover the period from the start of the pandemic to Friday.

    “Some officials have not reported to work for over a week,” the spokeswoman said, explaining that these were people who had been under quarantine at home for some time because they showed Coronavirus symptoms.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job