 
Coronavirus spikes interest in Antwerp University’s epidemiology programs
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus spikes interest in Antwerp University’s epidemiology programs...
Coronavirus: Brussels schools will not organise final exams...
Why does Belgium have so many Coronavirus deaths?...
Exit strategy: Gradual lifting of lockdown measures without...
Belgium in Brief: Back To School?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 April 2020
    Coronavirus spikes interest in Antwerp University’s epidemiology programs
    Coronavirus: Brussels schools will not organise final exams
    Why does Belgium have so many Coronavirus deaths?
    Exit strategy: Gradual lifting of lockdown measures without return to normality
    Belgium in Brief: Back To School?
    Belgium needs a clear exit plan quickly, says Bart De Wever
    Garden and DIY shops reopen as Belgium loosens lockdown
    McDonald’s partially reopens in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 39,983 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Germany relaxes lockdown measures
    Coronavirus: 40% of workers won’t change jobs
    Coronavirus: more clarity expected on summer weddings on Friday
    Cars banned from entering Brussels’ Parc de Woluwe
    Ministers consider a possible return to school
    Coronavirus: Triage points to be phased out from Monday
    Coronavirus: 45% of Belgians use television as main information source
    Coronavirus: Chinese laboratory denies accusations
    Coronavirus: Dutch PM to discuss measures with Flemish MP
    Coronavirus: Molenbeek adapts measures for Ramadan
    Belgium deactivates 1722 number again
    View more

    Coronavirus spikes interest in Antwerp University’s epidemiology programs

    Monday, 20 April 2020
    The University of Antwerp said the coronavirus pandemic appeared to fuel a growing interest from Belgians students in its epidemiology programs. Credit: Stock Image/Pixabay

    The University of Antwerp has seen interest in their epidemiology program spike amid the coronavirus pandemic, a boost attributed to the popularity of a Belgian virologist advising the government.

    “It seems that everyone wants to become the new Marc Van Ranst,” UAntwerp spokesperson Peter De Meyer said in a radio interview on Monday.

    A graduate of KU Leuven university, Van Ranst is one of the virologists on the frontlines of Belgium’s response to the coronavirus, sitting on the government’s Risk Assessment Group (RAG) as well as on its advisory scientific committee.

    “We see a spectacular increase in the number of visitors to our website, especially for the epidemiology course,” De Meyer said.”The figures have more than doubled compared to the same period last year.”

    “Last year, from January to April we had 699 unique visits to the program’s webpages, while in the same period this year we have already had 1,601, an increase of 129%,” De Meyer told The Brussels Times. “We hope that this will reflect in the number of enrolments.”

    Related News:

     

    The university has two versions of the program, one in English and one in Dutch, with the latter one being the least popular one among the two.

    “On the Dutch-language master this year we have nine students while in the English-language one we have 41,” he said.

    While throughout the years the majority of the students enrolled in the program have come from abroad, De Meyer said that the highest peak in online traffic came from within Belgium, suggesting a wave of interest among local students.

    “Traffic from Belgium increased by 142%, so we expect a lot more of Belgian students to enroll,” he said, adding that it was highly likely that the ongoing pandemic had fueled the interest of prospective Belgian students in a previously overlooked discipline.

    “This is the first time many Belgian students ever encounter such an event,” he said, adding that a majority of students so far came from regions in Asia or Africa which have been more regularly hit by epidemics.

    The second-highest increase in traffic came from the United States, followed by the Netherlands and Benin, in West Africa.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job