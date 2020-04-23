 
Coronavirus: ‘keep teachers nearing retirement away from classrooms’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: ‘keep teachers nearing retirement away from classrooms’...
Coronavirus: 230 new deaths, 211 hospital admissions in...
Coronavirus: Banks increase estimates of economic damage...
Belgian hospital wants to research immunity to second...
Hotel Metropole faces closure with loss of 129...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 April 2020
    Coronavirus: ‘keep teachers nearing retirement away from classrooms’
    Coronavirus: 230 new deaths, 211 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Banks increase estimates of economic damage
    Belgian hospital wants to research immunity to second infection
    Hotel Metropole faces closure with loss of 129 jobs
    Coronavirus: Only 3% have immunity, tests show
    Over half of people with Covid-19 symptoms go out unprotected: survey
    Coronavirus: animal hotels and shelters can reopen
    Major pollution of Scheldt river came from France
    Coronavirus: no fabric mask supply for general population yet
    Religious leaders in Jerusalem in a joint prayer for health
    Germany approves clinical trials for Coronavirus vaccine
    Van Ranst: whoever leaked lockdown recommendations is ‘playing with people’s lives’
    Italian newspaper criticised for body-shaming Maggie De Block
    Flanders eyes partially reopening schools in May
    Don’t forget about Global Warming, warns UN
    Flemish nature reserves on high alert for fires
    Coronavirus: faeces smeared on cars of health care workers
    Intelligence services accuse extreme right and Russians of spreading disinformation
    Coronavirus: Hundreds flown back to Belgium from Latin America
    View more

    Coronavirus: ‘keep teachers nearing retirement away from classrooms’

    Thursday, 23 April 2020
    Teaching staff who are older or who belong to at-risk groups for Covid-19 should not be put back in front of the classroom immediately, the head of an emergency EU Covid-19 research project said. Credit: Stock image/Pexels

    Teachers nearing retirement age should not be brought back into the classrooms if schools return to on-site schooling in May, an epidemics expert said.

    “I would not immediately put someone who is about to retire and subject to certain risk factors in front of a class,” Professor Herman Goossens, who heads the lab where Belgium’s second Covid-19 case was confirmed, said in a televised interview.

    “I’d maybe let them telework or give them different jobs to do within the school system,” Goossens said, in an interview which came after a leaked paper on Belgium’s lockdown exit strategy suggested schools could start gradually reopening from 18 May.

    Related News:

     

    Gossens is the coordinator for PREPARE, an EU-funded institute for clinical research on epidemics and has also been put at the helm of the bloc’s emergency Covid-19 research project, RECOVER, launched in mid-March.

    His comments follow news that Flemish education officials were going to push for an even earlier restart, on 15 May. The Flemish proposal, unveiled Wednesday, is set to be discussed during a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday.

    While Francophone education officials in Brussels said that they were not planning on putting forward a date, local school representatives on Thursday said they welcomed the prospect of a gradual return to shool from mid-May.

    “The sooner we can open, the better,” the director of a nursery and primary school in Schaerbeek said, while the head of the Flemish community education said having a set date provided clarity and gave time to make preparations.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job