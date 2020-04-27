Lockdown: TUI Belgium cancels all trips until 7 June
Credit: Belga
Tour operator TUI Belgium will cancel all holidays and flights until at least 7 June 2020, the company announced on Monday.
These cancellations follow Friday’s National Security Council briefing regarding Belgium’s lockdown phaseout, during which it was announced that no decisions had been made yet with regard to travel, which would be allowed from 8 June at the earliest.
The cancellations encompass air holidays, including ‘VIP Selection’ air holidays, car holidays, cruises and city trips. TUI Fly flights are also cancelled.