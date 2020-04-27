Lockdown: TUI Belgium cancels all trips until 7 June

Tour operator TUI Belgium will cancel all holidays and flights until at least 7 June 2020, the company announced on Monday.

These cancellations follow Friday’s National Security Council briefing regarding Belgium’s lockdown phaseout, during which it was announced that no decisions had been made yet with regard to travel, which would be allowed from 8 June at the earliest.

The cancellations encompass air holidays, including ‘VIP Selection’ air holidays, car holidays, cruises and city trips. TUI Fly flights are also cancelled.

Related Articles

Passengers affected by a cancelled holiday will receive a redeemable voucher of the price already paid. They will have one year to book a new trip.

The announcement comes after TUI had already said last week that it would be cancelling all air holidays and TUI Fly flights until 17 May.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times