 
Face masks now mandatory on Brussels Airlines flights
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
    Face masks now mandatory on Brussels Airlines flights

    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    German aeronautics group Lufthansa has made it mandatory for all travellers to wear a face mask on board the aircraft of its various companies, including Brussels Airlines, from 4 May to 31 August, it announced on Wednesday.

    This announcement comes following the news that Brussels Airlines will not resume flights until 1 June at the earliest. Previously, the airline had flagged 15 May for a possible restart, but after the most recent National Security Council, this seemed difficult to keep, with travel abroad not be allowed again until 8 June at the earliest.

    Despite this delay, the airline will also be affected by this measure for the remainder of the time, confirmed Kim Daenen, spokesperson for the Belgian company.

    From 4 May, the various airlines of the Lufthansa Group will require all passengers to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose on board their flights, something which will not be provided by airlines. This recommendation stretches throughout the entire journey, including before or after the flight at the airport, when the minimum distance required cannot be guaranteed without restriction.

    The measure aims to provide additional protection for all passengers, according to Lufthansa, who believe that it is not always possible to maintain the required distance on a flight.

    This change also means that the current – and controversial – regulation to keep the adjacent seat free will no longer apply because wearing a mask provides adequate protection. Due to the current low occupancy rate, however, seats will be distributed as widely as possible throughout the cabin.

    The Brussels Times

