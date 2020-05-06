 
Ombudsman urges PM to make face masks mandatory in airports
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases...
60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released...
New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders...
Belgian prince says family member infected with coronavirus...
Virus expert Peter Piot tells of Covid-19 infection...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,781 confirmed cases
    60 convicted radicals and terrorists to be released by end 2021
    New EU platform for cultural and creative stakeholders
    Belgian prince says family member infected with coronavirus
    Virus expert Peter Piot tells of Covid-19 infection
    Brussels Airlines justifies its importance to Belgium
    UniCredit records greater loss than predicted
    Ombudsman urges PM to make face masks mandatory in airports
    Face masks sold for €15 in Belgian train stations
    Seasonal workers flying in to save the fruit harvest
    Excess mortality can only be analysed after epidemic, says Health Minister
    10 weird & wonderful questions from Belgium’s Coronavirus FAQ
    Brussels turns Rue de la Loi car lane into cycle path
    Brussels government orders 3 million face masks
    French summer holidays: too early to say
    Exit plan: how contact tracing works
    Prisoners in Belgium have sewn over 60,000 face masks
    April 2020 among warmest on record
    Coronavirus: Virgin Atlantic announces job cuts
    Brussels’ Horta Museum to reopen from mid-May
    View more

    Ombudsman urges PM to make face masks mandatory in airports

    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    © Belga/ERIC LALMAND

    Belgium’s National Security Council (NSC) must clearly state that the use of face masks is obligatory in all Belgian airports, the federal ombudsman for aviation said.

    In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès ahead of an NSC meeting, Federal Aviation Ombudsman Philippe Touwaide urged leaders to provide clarity on the rules to avoid airports deferring responsibility to commercial airlines.

    “I would like to advise you (…) to make wearing a face mask mandatory in all Belgian airports in the NSC meeting of Wednesday, 6 May,” Touwaide wrote, RTBF reports. “This is obvious and logical measure will help to limit the spread of the virus.”

    In his letter, Touwaide takes aim at comments made by the CEO of Brussels Airport, Arnaud Feist, that the airport was not responsible for passengers’ use of face masks.

    Related News:

     

    “His defence is based on the fact that he does not manage transportation and that ‘his’ airport is not organized by a government agency. It is up to the airlines to impose, distribute and pay for face masks and not to him,” Touwaide wrote.

    But Touwaide argues that the busiest airport in Belgium is in fact managed by the General Directorate of Aerial Transportation of the federal public transport services (FPS Transport and Mobility).

    The rules issued by the NSC following a meeting on 30 April make it clear, according to the ombudsman, that Brussels Airport should enforce the use of face masks.

    The NSC’s conclusions, published in a ministerial decree state that “all citizens over the age of 12 are required to cover their nose and mouth (…) upon entrance to (…) any means of transport organised by a public authority.”

    Days after the decree was published, Charleroi Airport said it would make the use of face masks mandatory in its airport.

    Agreeing with the airport’s CEO, the cabinet of the federal mobility minister, François Bellot, has reportedly said that airports should not be viewed as public transport and that such matters fall outside the remit of the ombudsman, according to Bruzz.

    In his letter, Touwaide also pointed out that Brussels Airport was not currently enforcing any screening for arriving passengers, who he said were advised to quarantine for a fortnight but that no temperature or identity details were being collected by the airport.

    “This measure is not effective, because once the passenger comes home there is no more control,” Touwaide wrote.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job