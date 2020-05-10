 
Some 700,000 children in Italy do not have enough to eat
Sunday, 10 May, 2020
    Some 700,000 children in Italy do not have enough to eat

    Sunday, 10 May 2020
    Many children normally receive a hot meal at school but all educational institutions have been closed since March, due to the virus. Credit: Belga

    At least 700,000 children in Italy do not have enough to eat each day due to a food shortage brought on by the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Italian agricultural organisation Coldiretti reported on Sunday.

    Many children normally receive a hot meal at school but all educational institutions have been closed since March, due to the virus. “The situation is now critical, especially for children whose parents have seen their incomes decrease,” the head of Coldiretti said.” Owners of small stores, seasonal or part-time workers and artisans now have no income left,” he stressed.

    The difficulties are being felt in particular in the south of Italy, where poverty is more widespread.

    Coldiretti also blames increased food prices: fruits have become 8.4% more expensive, vegetables have gone up by 5% and meat costs 3.4% more.

    However, the health crisis has also led to greater solidarity: 39% of Italians said they had donated money or food.

    The Brussels Times

