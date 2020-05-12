 
What’s on Belgium’s Security Council’s agenda tomorrow
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Airlines: Belgian government was unaware of plans...
What’s on Belgium’s Security Council’s agenda tomorrow...
Coronavirus: studying its genes can help contact tracers...
Many Covid-19 patients in intensive care units are...
Italians can get up to €500 in subsidies...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 12 May 2020
    Brussels Airlines: Belgian government was unaware of plans
    What’s on Belgium’s Security Council’s agenda tomorrow
    Coronavirus: studying its genes can help contact tracers
    Many Covid-19 patients in intensive care units are overweight
    Italians can get up to €500 in subsidies to buy a new bicycle or e-scooter
    Botanic garden will livestream fetid bloom of world’s largest flower
    Flemish schools futher reduce pupils returning to class
    Exit strategists ignore mobility impact, Belgian experts warn
    Ryanair flights from Brussels and Charleroi to resume in July
    Brussels Airlines to cut 1,000 jobs amid coronavirus slump
    China fears a resurgence of coronavirus in Wuhan
    Belgium in Brief: On To Phase 2?
    EU auditors: European Investment Advisory Hub underspent its budget
    Coronavirus: 65 new deaths, 43 hospital admissions in Belgium
    De Lijn staff threaten to strike over safety rules
    Brussels pours half a million into new cycling infrastructure
    Belgium’s Security Council will discuss exit phase 2 on Wednesday
    Spain: 14-day quarantine for incoming travellers
    Coronavirus: Belgian companies plan to dismiss nearly 200,000 employees
    Cultural deconfinement plan ‘in preparation’ in Belgium
    View more

    What’s on Belgium’s Security Council’s agenda tomorrow

    Tuesday, 12 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Following the announcement that Belgium’s National Security Council will meet again on Wednesday, the country has already begun to speculate what could be on the agenda. 

    Phase 2, which is planned to start on 18 May, is expected to expand further on the relaxing of lockdown measures seen in the past weeks. This, combined with the altogether positive trend seen in Belgium’s figures as of late makes a further easing likely, however as Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wimès said, progress is not guaranteed:

    “The virus continues to infect people, people continue to be hospitalised and people continue to die. We will not hesitate to reverse the measures if the situation worsens again,” she explained during the previous press conference.

    While everything remains unconfirmed until it is announced, here’s a quick roundup of what to expect to appear on the agenda for phase 2 and beyond.

    Losing The Corona Curls: There is a good chance that as of Monday many Belgians will lose their unintentional corona haircut. Hairdressers and beauticians across the country have been tipped as one of the industries set to reopen, albeit under strict safety regulations.

    A Day At The Zoo (or Museum): Museums and zoos could also open their doors again next week. A suggested system would allow a limited number of tickets per day should ensure that there is sufficient distance between visitors, according to media.

    Markets To Reopen: Another hotly expected topic is the reopening of markets. As it stands, food trucks are allowed to open, as well as single stalls with specific permissions, but markets remain closed. 

    Schools: If the evolution of the virus allows it, schools will gradually reopen from Monday 18 May, with pilot projects already starting on Friday 15 May, when the first and second grade of primary education and the 6th and 7th grade of secondary education can restart.

    Relaxing of social measures: not on the agenda.

    Daytrips: It is a possibility that Belgians will be able to make day trips again, within the country.

    Reopening of hotels: If and when B&B’s and hotels will be allowed to reopen will likely also be discussed. Cafes, bars and restaurants, however, will definitely remain closed.

    Beaches: Following some discussion about if and when day tourists and people with second residences at the coast would be allowed to return, the Council is also expected to decide on the mayors’ plan to relaunch coastal tourism.

    Speaking previously, Wimès had already hinted that many of these topics would be on the agenda. 

    “Together with the experts, we are looking at what is possible at markets, museums, libraries, zoos, among others. We are also investigating whether hairdressers and beauty centres can open again and whether more people are allowed at weddings and funerals.”

    Jules Johnston & Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job