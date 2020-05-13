Investigation launched into gang fight in Anderlecht...

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into attempted murder following shots fired on Monday evening on the Drève Olympique in Anderlecht, Denis Goeman, spokesman for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, confirmed.

Several people have been arrested and are due to be heard by the public prosecutor’s office.

“The incident occurred on Monday around 8:40 PM on the Drève Olympique in Anderlecht. Individuals had apparently planned to fight,” Denis Goeman said on Tuesday evening.

According to the initial investigation, the incident was a clash between two gangs. One of them apparently noticed that the other was armed and drove their car into them. The second gang then retaliated with shots fired back at the cars.

No one was injured, but the vehicles hit two people. They are injured but their lives are not in danger.

The Brussels Times