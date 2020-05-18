 
Fitness sector wants sports centres open from 8 June
Monday, 18 May, 2020
    Fitness sector wants sports centres open from 8 June

    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s fitness federation is calling on the government to provide more information on when sports centres could reopen, arguing that it would be for the physical and mental benefit of the nation.

    Exercising contributes to the physical and mental wellbeing of the population and is, therefore, part of the solution in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the Fitness.be Federation said in a statement on Monday, calling for a rapid resumption of activities in the sector.

    While clubs cannot yet reopen their doors, the possibility of resuming outdoor sports activities has caused confusion within the sector’s professional association. The reopening of the so-called ‘contact professions’ – such as salons – since Monday has also been strongly criticised within the Federation.

    To assist in reopening, the sector has drawn up a plan to allow fitness centres to restart safely, the association says. It is also appealing for financial support from the government in the form of a break on VAT rates.

    Currently, supervised fitness courses are subject to a VAT rate of 21% and non-supervised courses to a rate of 6%, but the Federation hopes to see this figure reduced to zero, as is the case for the sports sector, Fitness.be says.

    The association hopes that the fitness centres will be allowed to reopen from 8 June at the latest.

    The Brussels Times

