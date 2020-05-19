Elephant dies at Zoo Planckendael...

Segers said that Dumbo had become blind on one eye and had drastically lost weight in recent weeks, adding that the zoo believed the animal had died of natural causes but that they would investigate the cause of her death.
Dumbo was born in the wild and was brought to Antwerp Zoo in 1974, when she was two years old, before being transferred to Zoo Planckendael.
The news of her death coincides with the week in which zoos across Belgium were allowed to reopen after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus lockdown.