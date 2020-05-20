Grand Place Grows Grass: Photos of Lockdown...

After over 2 months of lockdown, Brussels is a city of contrast.

The latest easing of measures has seen parts of the city reopen, as shopping districts are flooded by mask-wearing locals, cafes begin to operate out their doors and lines outside of stores become the new norm

The other side of the city, tourism, continues to be quiet. Grand Place lies mostly empty as the grass begins to grow, train stations lie quiet, the bars closed, and restaurants more frequented by tourists than locals don’t open their doors.

Taken around the start of Belgium’s Phase 2, here are some photos of how the city is adapting to a new normal.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times