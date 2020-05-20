Italy to reopen all airports...

All Italian airports will be able to reopen from 3 June, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure announced on Wednesday.

This coincides with the date that the country intends to open all borders in general, which was announced earlier in May.

“It will be possible to proceed with the reopening of all airports from 3 June, when inter-regional and international transfers will again be allowed,” Paola De Micheli explained as the country continues to ease lockdown measures.

Italy – the first country in the world to adopt total confinement of its population – began lifting restrictions on 4 May. On 17 May, the country moved to reopen the majority of small and large shops, hairdressers, beauty salons, bars and restaurants.

Masses and religious celebrations are also resuming in the churches of Rome as in the rest of the country, with adequate social distancing measures.

As of 17 May, the daily death toll in the country fell below 100 for the first time in two months, according to official sources. This is the lowest death toll since 9 March (97 deaths), when the country began containment.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times