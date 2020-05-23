Vlaams Belang still most popular party in Flanders...

Vlaams Belang is still the most popular party in Flanders, with 24.5% of the potential voters indicating their support for it, according to a survey by the universities of Brussels and Antwerp.

The extreme-right party, whose popularity has increased by 6% compared to the last regional election, in May 2019, is now at its highest point since its record showing in 2004.

The party’s gains have been at the expense of the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA), which lost 4.5% and is now the choice of 20.3% of potential voters.

They are followed by Christen Democratisch en Vlaams (CD&V), 11.9% (-3.6%), Open Vld, 11.6% (-1.5%), Groen, 11.1% (+1%), and Socialistische Partij Anders (sp.a), 11% (+0.6%).

On the extreme left, the PVDA moved up by 2.9% to 8.2%.

Bart De Wever remains the most popular politician, followed by Tom Van Grieken (Vlaams Belang), Alexander De Croo (Open Vld), Conner Rousseau (sp.a), Peter Mertens (PVDA), Jan Jambon (N-VA), Koen Geens (CD&V), Maggie De Block (Open Vld), Theo Francken (N-VA) and Hilde Crevits (CD&V).

The Brussels Times