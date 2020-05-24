 
Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 24 May, 2020
Latest News:
Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands...
Coronavirus: Director of Wuhan laboratory denies responsability for...
Residents evacuated after explosive handed in to local...
Attack on Jewish Museum commemorated six years on...
Italy reopens ancient Greek site before Roman rival...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 24 May 2020
    Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands
    Coronavirus: Director of Wuhan laboratory denies responsability for pandemic
    Residents evacuated after explosive handed in to local police
    Attack on Jewish Museum commemorated six years on
    Italy reopens ancient Greek site before Roman rival Pompei
    Coronavirus: 282 new infections, new deaths rise to 43 in one day
    Belgium could allow travel in Europe again from mid-June
    Spain opens borders to tourists from July
    Water pressure restored in Overijse, but tap-water ban remains
    Clouds and mild temperatures return to Belgium
    Coffee habits in Belgium swing towards capsules
    Belgium’s Prime Minister welcomed at two hospitals after dropping contested measures
    Coronavirus: antibody tests now accessible in Belgium
    Investors make a bid to save Le Pain Quotidien
    Photo of Belgian crown princess brings surge in orders for clothing company
    IS fighters should be charged with war crimes, say European agencies
    Vlaams Belang still most popular party in Flanders
    EU’s ‘Frugal Four’ present their own recovery plan to overcome the crisis
    French-Belgian border should ‘reopen urgently,’ say French MPs
    Muslims to celebrate end of Ramadan differently on Sunday
    View more

    Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands

    Sunday, 24 May 2020
    © Belga

    Travel from mainland Greece to the islands of the Aegean and Ionian Seas will be authorised from Monday for persons who are not in quarantine.

    Since the start of containment in March, only permanent residents of the islands had been allowed to go there.

    Ferries will be authorised to carry up to 50% of their normal passenger load, according to Greek public radio. Only members of a single-family will be able to occupy the same cabin.

    Few cases of the novel Coronavirus have been reported on the Greek islands.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job