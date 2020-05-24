Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands...

Travel from mainland Greece to the islands of the Aegean and Ionian Seas will be authorised from Monday for persons who are not in quarantine.

Since the start of containment in March, only permanent residents of the islands had been allowed to go there.

Ferries will be authorised to carry up to 50% of their normal passenger load, according to Greek public radio. Only members of a single-family will be able to occupy the same cabin.

Few cases of the novel Coronavirus have been reported on the Greek islands.

The Brussels Times