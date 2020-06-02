 
Belgians begin to kiss and shake hands again
Tuesday, 02 June, 2020
    Belgians begin to kiss and shake hands again

    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    Credit: Pickpik

    The relaxation of containment measures has seen an increase in the number of people willing to kiss or shake hands outside of their own homes, the University of Antwerp announced Tuesday.

    This news comes from the most recent results of a weekly survey by the university focusing on the experience of the country during the coronavirus crisis. Conducted anonymously, the study is currently in its  11th edition, and has been answered by around 50,000 people so far.

    Results also show that 60% of people still work exclusively from home, while one in five participants aged 66 and over said they retired for good during the crisis. It remains to be seen whether this choice has been accelerated by the current situation.

    A large majority of young people (77%) feel that their opinion is not sufficiently taken into account, according to results.

    The corona study can be completed for the twelfth time on Tuesday and focuses on holiday plans and the reopening of the catering industry

    The Brussels Times