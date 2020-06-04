Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’ of deconfinement...

With the news that Belgium will go ahead with the next phase of its plan to ease lockdown measures, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès has set out 6 best practices for how the country will proceed in the coming months.

Dubbed the “golden rules” by Wilmès, they double down on some pre-existing rules, adapt some under new social measures. With that in mind, here they are:

As with before, this focuses on the need for personal hygiene, with washing hands regularly and sneezing in your elbow at the forefront of advice.

*If that is not possible, the space used must be adequately ventilated.

If one of the people in your expanded social bubble belongs to a risk group, meaning they are over the age of 65 or have an underlying condition, extra precautions have to be taken.

*except for people from your own household, your extended bubble and children under the age of 12.

From Monday 8 June, everyone will be allowed to expand their social bubble, and be allowed to meet 10 others per week.

From Monday, when Phase 3 of Belgium’s exit plan out of lockdown starts, each person will be allowed to see a maximum of 10 other people per week, and they do not have to be the same people each week.

The decision for a maximum of 10 others per week, ensures that social contacts remain limited, while still allowing people to see others, according to Wilmès.

*This includes children, and applies indoors and outdoors, including at the restaurant or in the park.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times