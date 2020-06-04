 
Belgium's 6 'Golden Rules' of deconfinement
Thursday, 04 June, 2020
Sanitary company Van Marcke develops contact-tracing app...
Belgium's 6 'Golden Rules' of deconfinement...
Every resident will receive face mask by next...
€402 million proposed for recruiting and training healthcare...
Regionalise healthcare, says Flemish umbrella organisation...
    Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’ of deconfinement

    Thursday, 04 June 2020

    With the news that Belgium will go ahead with the next phase of its plan to ease lockdown measures, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès has set out 6 best practices for how the country will proceed in the coming months.

    Dubbed the “golden rules” by Wilmès, they double down on some pre-existing rules, adapt some under new social measures. With that in mind, here they are:

    As with before, this focuses on the need for personal hygiene, with washing hands regularly and sneezing in your elbow at the forefront of advice.

    *If that is not possible, the space used must be adequately ventilated.

    If one of the people in your expanded social bubble belongs to a risk group, meaning they are over the age of 65 or have an underlying condition, extra precautions have to be taken.

    *except for people from your own household, your extended bubble and children under the age of 12.

    From Monday 8 June, everyone will be allowed to expand their social bubble, and be allowed to meet 10 others per week.

    From Monday, when Phase 3 of Belgium’s exit plan out of lockdown starts, each person will be allowed to see a maximum of 10 other people per week, and they do not have to be the same people each week.

    The decision for a maximum of 10 others per week, ensures that social contacts remain limited, while still allowing people to see others, according to Wilmès.

    *This includes children, and applies indoors and outdoors, including at the restaurant or in the park.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times