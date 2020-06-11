 
‘Covid hero’: 103-year-old Belgian walks marathon to fund coronavirus research
Thursday, 11 June, 2020
    Illustration picture. Credit: Stock image/Pixabay

    A 103-year-old doctor in Belgium is aiming to complete a marathon by walking daily laps around his garden to raise funds for Covid-19 research.

    Reportedly the oldest general practitioner in the country, Alfons Leempoels completes ten daily laps around the garden of his home in Rotselaar, some 30 km east of Brussels.

    The retired doctor began his journey on 1 June and said has already notched up about a third of the 24.2 km of a marathon, which he aims to complete by the end of the month.

    Leempoel said he was inspired by British centenarian Tom Moore, who raised around €35 million for public health services by walking around his garden with a walking frame.

    “My children said that I can walk at least as well as Tom Moore and on top of that I am 103 years old,” he told Reuters.

    Leempoel, who worked through the 1957 Asian-flu pandemic has already raised some €6,000 for researchers at KU Leuven University, carrying out research for a cure to Covid-19.

    The university created a donation page for those wanting to support the 103-year-old, hailed as a “Covid hero” by general practitioners.

    “As a doctor, you feel touched by this and that’s why I was happy now that I might be able to contribute something to fight the coronavirus,” he said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times