 
Coronavirus: Concert at Mini-Europe to be streamed on Sunday night
Sunday, 14 June, 2020
    Coronavirus: Concert at Mini-Europe to be streamed on Sunday night

    Sunday, 14 June 2020
    A performance produced by Belgian artist-producer Milo Savic will be published for free on Sunday at 9:00 PM on Facebook for the benefit of Europe’s culture sector, which was hit hard by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

    The show, “Milo Savic & Friends, a tribute to Europe”, associates sound, lighting effects and pyrotechnic displays, and features a DJ, violinist, MC, singers, fire-eater and juggler.

    It was recorded a few days ago in front of the miniature monuments at the Mini-Europe Park in Brussels – which reopened its doors to the public on 18 May – while respecting hygiene and social distancing measures imposed in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

    The event will be streamed on Sunday night, for the first time, on the Facebook pages of Mini-Europe, Visit Brussels and the Atomium.

    The one-hour concert pays homage to the European countries hardest hit by the pandemic, and is accompanied by an appeal for funds for the King Baudouin Foundation in support of projects related to music and culture.

    The public can contribute to the fundraising appeal on the Foundation’s website. “Since our events and artistic sectors stopped completely, and are still closed today, I had the idea of creating a unique show that pays homage to the different European countries most affected by COVID-19,” Milo Savic said ahead of the airing of the show.

    “The idea was to bring together an array of artists for a unique show in an exceptional place, Mini-Europe, with the Atomium as the background, and make the craziest DJ-performer concert possible,” he added.

