 
Belgians can now track coronavirus per municipality
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgians can now track coronavirus per municipality...
Flanders announces ban on fairground horses...
Belgium considers keeping shops open 7 days a...
‘Sorry, my mic was on’: Flemish councillor resigns...
What Phase 4 means for your summer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 June 2020
    Belgians can now track coronavirus per municipality
    Flanders announces ban on fairground horses
    Belgium considers keeping shops open 7 days a week
    ‘Sorry, my mic was on’: Flemish councillor resigns over xenophobic hot mic incident
    What Phase 4 means for your summer
    Brussels Airlines will cut 25% of workforce due to coronavirus
    Brussels Mobility minister questions legitimacy of public transport fear study
    Man who stabbed mayor of Bruges to be examined by psychiatrist
    €300 voucher for hospital workers comes under fire
    STIB: after lockdown dip, transport use in Brussels will return to normal
    Belgium sees major rise in alcohol locks on cars
    ‘Lowest point’ of economic crisis probably passed, ECB President says
    Belgium in Brief: Afraid Of The Metro
    Courts reject appeal of Belgian murderer convicted with racist motive
    Red Cross issues guidelines to beat the heatwave
    Belgium strips Islamic State returnee of Belgian nationality
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium averages 89 infections per day, epidemic is slowing down
    Disney restyles controversial ride to honour first black princess
    Congo arrests three Belgians over racist comments about Brussels mayor
    View more

    Belgians can now track coronavirus per municipality

    Friday, 26 June 2020
    The darker green the colour of the municipality, the higher the rate of new infections. Credit: Sciensano

    This week, Belgium’s national research institute Sciensano has launched a new tool with which both authorities and citizens can track the number of new infections in their municipality.

    As the institute has stopped holding press conferences to announce the latest figures for new infections, hospital admissions and deaths in Belgium, is launched a tool for citizens to keep track of the situation themselves.

    The presence of the coronavirus is being measured at the municipal level, based on three indicators.

    The first is the “cumulative incidence calculated over 7 days,” meaning the number of new cases over the last 7 days, divided by the population of the municipality, multiplied by 100,000.

    Related News:

     

    Second is the number of consecutive days that at least one new case was reported, and third is the number of days on which the number of new cases increased compared to the previous day.

    Over the last seven days, the city of Antwerp reported the most (60) new infections in absolute figures, almost four times as much as the city of Brussels, which reported the second most new infections (16).

    However, the tool also shows that, based on population, the two cities are comparable with 11 cases in Antwerp, and 9 in Brussels.

    Credit: Sciensano

    Per 100,000 inhabitants, the Walloon municipality of Houffalize in the Luxembourg province, reported the most cases, with 58 over the last seven days.

    “Detecting a [high number of cases] does not necessarily mean that there is actually a serious problem on the ground,” said Sciensano. “In a small municipality, for example, some new infections may cause the thresholds to be exceeded, whereas in reality, these are only isolated cases,” the institute added.

    People can single out their own municipality, or any other municipality they wish, to look at the local situation.

    Credit: Sciensano

    At the moment, Belgium is in a transition phase in its way of reporting, according to virologist Steven Van Gucht. “The number of new infections is the most important parameter,” he said.

    The tool has an alert function for local leaders to step in and take measures in case there’s a flare-up in their municipality. This function “should form a trigger for the health inspection if there would be a noteworthy number of new infections,” he added.

    Look into the data in the municipality where you live here.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times