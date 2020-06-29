Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July

Drinking in public will soon be cause for a €50 fine in certain parts of Anderlecht, following a new rule announced by the mayor of Anderlecht, Fabrice Cumps.

The ban – which is valid from 1 July to 30 September – comes after several complaints made to police over public alcohol consumption in certain areas of the municipality “where problems have been identified”.

As such, drinking will now be banned around in part of Cureghem (aproximately between Midi station and Chaussée de Mons via the Square de l’Aviation), in the centre of the town (Rue Wayez, Place de la Résistance, Place de la Vaillance, De Linde and Parc Astrid) and on the side of La Roue – Bizet.

The map below shows the areas in more detail.

“With this decision, we want to respond to the demand of local residents whose quality of life too often suffers from the behaviour of people who drink too much,” announced Cumps. “By providing our local police with this legal instrument, we are giving the population the chance to live together in peace and enjoy the summer in their neighbourhood,” he added.

The ban does not apply to consumption on the terraces of cafés, restaurants and other catering establishments.

The Brussels Times