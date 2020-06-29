 
Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 June, 2020
Latest News:
Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for...
Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed...
Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1...
Theo Francken says N-VA’s door is ‘open’ to...
1 in 8 job seekers in Flanders cannot...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools
    Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed to travel to the EU?
    Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July
    Theo Francken says N-VA’s door is ‘open’ to the far-right
    1 in 8 job seekers in Flanders cannot speak Dutch
    Belgium in Brief: Does Phase 4 Ruin Your Summer Holiday?
    1 in 5 Dutch young men thinks lack of clear ‘no’ mitigates rape: survey
    Over 60 fined as police shut down Antwerp lockdown party
    STIB launches contactless payment on public transport
    Airbus confirms thousands of redundancies amid industry slow-down
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    Coronavirus: Belgium named 78th safest country in the world
    Gender equality: Belgium neglects commitments to pay transparency
    MEP hit by defamation complaint over accusations of police brutality
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    New coronavirus cases in China spark fears of a second wave
    Brussels first tram-bus inaugurated
    EU not on track to reduce air pollution by 2030
    Vital health operations disrupted in Africa due to Covid-19 pandemic, WHO warns
    Coronavirus: 86 new cases recorded in Belgium
    View more

    Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July

    Monday, 29 June 2020

    Drinking in public will soon be cause for a €50 fine in certain parts of Anderlecht, following a new rule announced by the mayor of Anderlecht, Fabrice Cumps.

    The ban – which is valid from 1 July to 30 September –  comes after several complaints made to police over public alcohol consumption in certain areas of the municipality “where problems have been identified”.

    As such, drinking will now be banned around in part of Cureghem (aproximately between Midi station and Chaussée de Mons via the Square de l’Aviation), in the centre of the town (Rue Wayez, Place de la Résistance, Place de la Vaillance, De Linde and Parc Astrid) and on the side of La Roue – Bizet. 

    The map below shows the areas in more detail. 

    Credit: © Commune d’Anderlecht

    “With this decision, we want to respond to the demand of local residents whose quality of life too often suffers from the behaviour of people who drink too much,” announced Cumps. “By providing our local police with this legal instrument, we are giving the population the chance to live together in peace and enjoy the summer in their neighbourhood,” he added.

     The ban does not apply to consumption on the terraces of cafés, restaurants and other catering establishments. 

    The Brussels Times