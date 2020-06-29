Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival

As Belgium continues to work towards government formation, UK politics has taken a bizarre turn after the Labour party leader seemingly considered challenging the Prime Minister to a pushup contest.

Speaking on UK TV, Keir Starmer was asked by Piers Morgan if he could complete more than one press-up. “I can,” joked Starmer, adding, “I was thinking at PMQs this week, maybe question one should be first to 50.”

Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson to see who’d be 1st to do 50 press ups at #PMQs this week.#GMB pic.twitter.com/SJWUCz3Hxm — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 29, 2020 Even if Boris Johnson did one press up for each of the 65000 Britons who have died on his watch he still wouldn’t be fit for office. #BorisJohnsonMustGo #NotMovingOnTillDomHasHone pic.twitter.com/zfPhb8tDqI — European Unity #FBPE 🇪🇺💶⭐️ (@EuropeanUnity1) June 28, 2020 The question was a reference to a photo of Johnson doing press-ups on the floor of his office, which was used on the front page of the Mail on Sunday. The reason? To show that Johnson was “fit as a butcher’s dog” after recovering from coronavirus, as he told the paper in a subsequent interview.

General comments on social media following the comment by Starmer mostly played on the ridiculousness of the situation, with several wondering if either politician would make it close to 50.

The Brussels Times