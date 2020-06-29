 
Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO...
Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September...
Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August...
Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among...
Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO
    Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September
    Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August
    Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among its ranks
    Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival
    Former state virologist: use of face masks is ‘absolute necessity’
    Belgian rail accused of ‘deliberately’ exporting coronavirus to the coast
    Coronavirus will create a new Brussels: Here’s what it will look like
    What travellers going to Greece have to do from 1 July
    Walloon education minister details coronavirus plan for higher education
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ excess mortality rose by 50% during first wave
    Brussels restaurant criticised for charging €5 Covid-19 supplement
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed to travel to the EU?
    Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools
    Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July
    Theo Francken says N-VA’s door is ‘open’ to the far-right
    1 in 8 job seekers in Flanders cannot speak Dutch
    Belgium in Brief: Does Phase 4 Ruin Your Summer Holiday?
    View more

    Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival

    Monday, 29 June 2020

    As Belgium continues to work towards government formation, UK politics has taken a bizarre turn after the Labour party leader seemingly considered challenging the Prime Minister to a pushup contest.

    Speaking on UK TV, Keir Starmer was asked by Piers Morgan if he could complete more than one press-up. “I can,” joked Starmer, adding, “I was thinking at PMQs this week, maybe question one should be first to 50.”

    The question was a reference to a photo of Johnson doing press-ups on the floor of his office, which was used on the front page of the Mail on Sunday. The reason? To show that Johnson was “fit as a butcher’s dog” after recovering from coronavirus, as he told the paper in a subsequent interview. 

    General comments on social media following the comment by Starmer mostly played on the ridiculousness of the situation, with several wondering if either politician would make it close to 50. 

    The Brussels Times