 
Four million people caught speeding in Belgium in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Latest News:
Four million people caught speeding in Belgium in...
Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until...
George Floyd’s portrait lights up the U.S. Embassy...
Belgium named world’s 4th largest producer of offshore...
Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Four million people caught speeding in Belgium in 2019
    Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until February
    George Floyd’s portrait lights up the U.S. Embassy in Brussels
    Belgium named world’s 4th largest producer of offshore wind energy
    Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO
    Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September
    Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August
    Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among its ranks
    Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival
    Former state virologist: use of face masks is ‘absolute necessity’
    Belgian rail accused of ‘deliberately’ exporting coronavirus to the coast
    Coronavirus will create a new Brussels: Here’s what it will look like
    What travellers going to Greece have to do from 1 July
    Walloon education minister details coronavirus plan for higher education
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ excess mortality rose by 50% during first wave
    Brussels restaurant criticised for charging €5 Covid-19 supplement
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed to travel to the EU?
    Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools
    View more

    Four million people caught speeding in Belgium in 2019

    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    © Belga
    Just like the French Gendarmes, Belgian police officers will soon be able to catch speeding motorists with their radar guns
    © Belga

    There have never been as many speeding tickets issued in Belgium as there have been in the last year – 4,039,038 in total – according to figures from the Federal Highway Police.

    “Compared to 2011, the police found one million more speeding offences last year. Speed is still one of the four ‘killers’ in terms of accidents and yet it is not decreasing,” explained Jean-Michel Tubetti of the Federal Highway Police. Driving under the influence, driving with a mobile phone and forgetting to wear a seatbelt are the three other fatal behaviours on the road.

    “The proportion of those who drive between 0 and 20 km/h over the limit is increasing. Last year it was 88%. This figure is mainly due to speed cameras, which are more prevalent in Flanders. Beyond that, the margins of tolerance have been shortened. Nowadays, we are more likely to prosecute minor speeding offences,” he added.

    Figures showed that 33,431 infringements concerned excess speeding of 40 km/h, leading to the withdrawal of licences. The police even caught 471 drivers at over 70 km/h in 30 km/h zones.

    “The automation of procedures explains the fact that speeding offences account for 4 million of the 5,518,901 traffic offences recorded in Belgium,” Tubetti said.

    The Brussels Times