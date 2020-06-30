 
Fake taxi driver who raped students sentenced to 12 years
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Latest News:
Fake taxi driver who raped students sentenced to...
Four million people caught speeding in Belgium in...
Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until...
George Floyd’s portrait lights up the U.S. Embassy...
Belgium named world’s 4th largest producer of offshore...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Fake taxi driver who raped students sentenced to 12 years
    Four million people caught speeding in Belgium in 2019
    Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until February
    George Floyd’s portrait lights up the U.S. Embassy in Brussels
    Belgium named world’s 4th largest producer of offshore wind energy
    Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO
    Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September
    Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August
    Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among its ranks
    Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival
    Former state virologist: use of face masks is ‘absolute necessity’
    Belgian rail accused of ‘deliberately’ exporting coronavirus to the coast
    Coronavirus will create a new Brussels: Here’s what it will look like
    What travellers going to Greece have to do from 1 July
    Walloon education minister details coronavirus plan for higher education
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ excess mortality rose by 50% during first wave
    Brussels restaurant criticised for charging €5 Covid-19 supplement
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed to travel to the EU?
    View more

    Fake taxi driver who raped students sentenced to 12 years

    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Yassin B. (45) has been sentenced to twelve years in prison for various assaults on students in Brussels.

    The former driver of the Brussels transport company STIB picked up the young women at night and raped them, often when they were drunk, Belga reports.

    “I’m not a sexual predator. I don’t go after girls to hurt them,” he told the judge, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “I admit that I have abused some of them, but I have never threatened them or used violence to have sex with them,” he added.

    The incidents took place between 2016 and 2019. B. drove around the campus of the Brussels University ULB at night.

    The Brussels Times