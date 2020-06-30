Fake taxi driver who raped students sentenced to 12 years

Yassin B. (45) has been sentenced to twelve years in prison for various assaults on students in Brussels.

The former driver of the Brussels transport company STIB picked up the young women at night and raped them, often when they were drunk, Belga reports.

“I’m not a sexual predator. I don’t go after girls to hurt them,” he told the judge, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “I admit that I have abused some of them, but I have never threatened them or used violence to have sex with them,” he added.

The incidents took place between 2016 and 2019. B. drove around the campus of the Brussels University ULB at night.

The Brussels Times