EU lifts travel restrictions for 15 countries from 1 July

On Tuesday, the Council has officially recommended its member states to lift travel restrictions on 15 countries, when the EU’s external borders reopen from 1 July.

Based on several criteria and conditions, such as the epidemiological situation and containment measures, EU member states should start lifting the travel restrictions at the external borders.

Travel restrictions should be lifted for residents of the following countries:

Algeria

Australia

Canada

Georgia

Japan

Montenegro

Morocco

New Zealand

Rwanda

Serbia

South Korea

Thailand

Tunisia

Uruguay

China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity

As expected, the United States is not included on the list of countries that will be approved.

For the purpose of this recommendation, the Council stated, residents of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican should be considered as EU residents.

This list will be reviewed and, could be updated every two weeks, the Council announced.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times