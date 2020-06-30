EU lifts travel restrictions for 15 countries from 1 July

On Tuesday, the Council has officially recommended its member states to lift travel restrictions on 15 countries, when the EU’s external borders reopen from 1 July.
Based on several criteria and conditions, such as the epidemiological situation and containment measures, EU member states should start lifting the travel restrictions at the external borders.
Travel restrictions should be lifted for residents of the following countries:
Algeria
Australia
Canada
Georgia
Japan
Montenegro
Morocco
New Zealand
Rwanda
Serbia
South Korea
Thailand
Tunisia
Uruguay
China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity
As expected, the United States is not included on the list of countries that will be approved.
For the purpose of this recommendation, the Council stated, residents of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican should be considered as EU residents.
This list will be reviewed and, could be updated every two weeks, the Council announced.
Maïthé Chini
The Brussels Times