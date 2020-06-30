 
EU lifts travel restrictions for 15 countries from 1 July
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
    EU lifts travel restrictions for 15 countries from 1 July
    EU lifts travel restrictions for 15 countries from 1 July

    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On Tuesday, the Council has officially recommended its member states to lift travel restrictions on 15 countries, when the EU’s external borders reopen from 1 July.

    Based on several criteria and conditions, such as the epidemiological situation and containment measures, EU member states should start lifting the travel restrictions at the external borders.

    Travel restrictions should be lifted for residents of the following countries:

    Algeria
    Australia
    Canada
    Georgia
    Japan
    Montenegro
    Morocco
    New Zealand
    Rwanda
    Serbia
    South Korea
    Thailand
    Tunisia
    Uruguay
    China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity

    As expected, the United States is not included on the list of countries that will be approved.

    For the purpose of this recommendation, the Council stated, residents of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican should be considered as EU residents.

    This list will be reviewed and, could be updated every two weeks, the Council announced.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times