Flixbus launches new routes from Belgium...

From Thursday, long-distance coach operator Flixbus will offer direct trips from Belgium to new destinations in the UK, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Italy.

“The current timetable to the Netherlands and France will be intensified, new routes will be added and frequencies on existing routes will be increased,” the company said.

The new international destinations are London, Luxembourg, Basel and Milan. More frequent services from Belgium to Lille, Paris and Amsterdam will be introduced. In addition to Amsterdam, other Dutch destinations will be available, including Nijmegen, Rotterdam, Arnhem and Delft.

Flixbus is also launching four British domestic routes from London to Bristol, Guildford, Birmingham and Portsmouth on Thursday.

Addressing the ongoing health crisis, the company said that required health and safety measures will be implemented, including confirmation that coaches will be completely disinfected after each journey. Embarkation and disembarkation will initially only take place through the back door, and ticket checks will be contactless.

In addition, passengers must wear a mouth mask and will be asked to keep a distance of 1.5 metres when standing still and when boarding and disembarking.

