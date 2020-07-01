 
Flixbus launches new routes from Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 01 July, 2020
Latest News:
Flixbus launches new routes from Belgium...
US buys up global stock of promising Covid-19...
Greta Thunberg’s tweets among the most shared during...
€3 trillion loss for global tourist sector predicted...
Coronavirus pandemic could trigger ‘bankruptcy boom’ in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 01 July 2020
    Flixbus launches new routes from Belgium
    US buys up global stock of promising Covid-19 drug
    Greta Thunberg’s tweets among the most shared during the coronavirus crisis
    €3 trillion loss for global tourist sector predicted by UN
    Coronavirus pandemic could trigger ‘bankruptcy boom’ in Belgium
    Majority of Europeans feel alone in the world after Covid-19
    Three convicted IS wives and their children return to Belgium
    EU told to prepare for ‘no-deal’ outcome in Brexit trade negotiations
    ‘Not certain’ that Belgium will obey EU recommendations on borders
    Walloon town ‘shocked’ by double infanticide and attempted suicide
    Only 5.5% of Belgians have coronavirus antibodies, study shows
    No punishment for College of Europe students who ignored corona measures for end of year party
    STIB forced to update passenger data protection info, court rules
    Belgian start-up working on ‘universal’ coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium in Brief: Everybody Makes Mistakes
    Antwerp scraps taxi laws to encourage Uber’s arrival
    Flemish far-right party spends three times more than political rivals on Facebook ads
    Flemish city cannot impose use of face masks in supermarkets
    Coronavirus: average of 84 new infections per day in Belgium
    Belgium still investigating murder of first Congolese Prime Minister
    View more

    Flixbus launches new routes from Belgium

    Wednesday, 01 July 2020
    © Belga

    From Thursday, long-distance coach operator Flixbus will offer direct trips from Belgium to new destinations in the UK, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Italy.

    From Thursday, 2 July, Flixbus coaches will connect Brussels, Antwerp, Bruges, Kortrijk and Ghent to more than 40 European cities, with new destinations in the UK, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Italy.

    “The current timetable to the Netherlands and France will be intensified, new routes will be added and frequencies on existing routes will be increased,” the company said.

    The new international destinations are London, Luxembourg, Basel and Milan. More frequent services from Belgium to Lille, Paris and Amsterdam will be introduced. In addition to Amsterdam, other Dutch destinations will be available, including Nijmegen, Rotterdam, Arnhem and Delft.

    Flixbus is also launching four British domestic routes from London to Bristol, Guildford, Birmingham and Portsmouth on Thursday.

    Addressing the ongoing health crisis, the company said that required health and safety measures will be implemented, including confirmation that coaches will be completely disinfected after each journey. Embarkation and disembarkation will initially only take place through the back door, and ticket checks will be contactless.

    In addition, passengers must wear a mouth mask and will be asked to keep a distance of 1.5 metres when standing still and when boarding and disembarking.

    The Brussels Times